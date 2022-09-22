The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League has resumed with the return of international soccer for the September window. However, the match to be played between Iceland and Russia has been canceled.

The most anticipated moment of the year is drawing nearer. With less than two months for the beginning of Qatar 2022, world soccer is going crazy. But first, the September international break will bring us UEFA Nations League action.

The second edition of the tournament is reaching crucial stages, with the two final rounds of the group stage being decided before the FIFA World Cup. Needless to say, the stakes are high.

Many teams are in the brink of being relegated, while others are still hopeful of making the playoffs. However, the fixture between Iceland and Russia was canceled. Find out here why.

Why was Iceland vs. Russia canceled?

The reason why the Nations League game between Iceland vs. Russia was canceled is because UEFA banned Russia from playing international tournaments after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia will automatically be ranked fourth in Group 2 of League B. The punishment was decided shortly after the armed conflict began, and Europe’s governing body extended the ban in response to the actions of Vladimir Putin’s government.

UEFA has recently decided to ban Russia from Euro 2024 as well, making it clear that it condemns its government’s behavior. Therefore, it doesn’t look like they will be playing international soccer anytime soon.