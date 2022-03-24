Egypt and Senegal will face each other for their first leg match of the third round of the 2022 African World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States

Egypt vs Senegal: Date, time and TV channel for the 2022 African World Cup Qualifiers in the US

Egypt and Senegal will meet in Cairo for their first leg of their 2022 African World Cup Qualifiers Third Round match. Both sides have enjoyed an unbeaten run thus far in the tournament. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The home side, who lost precisely to Senegal in their road at the Africa Cup of Nations early this year, will try to forget that result and maintain their perfect record in the qualifiers. Carlos Queiroz's side claimed four wins and two draws from six games in the group stage to finish top of Group F.

Meanwhile,the newly-crowned African champions Senegal also secured a World Cup qualification playoff spot after finishing at the top of Group H with 16 points from six games. They head into this game unbeaten in each of their last 13 games across all competitions.

Egypt vs Senegal: Date

The national teams of Egypt and Senegal will face each other on Friday, March 25 at Cairo International Stadium. Their most recent match took place in February, for the African Cup of Nations, and it ended in a 0-0 draw, before Senegal took the victory on penalties.

Egypt vs Senegal: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Egypt vs Senegal

This World Cup Qualifiers match between the national teams of Egypt and Senegal to be played Friday, March 25, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on ESPN+.