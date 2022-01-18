Egypt will face Sudan in the last game of the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Egypt are one of the main candidates that this 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has. Not only because many of the players in their squad play in Europe, but also because they have one of the best strikers today: Mohamed Salah. The Egyptians did not start the tournament well, losing 1-0 to Nigeria, but then recovered by also beating Guinea Bissau 1-0. They will then seek to close this group stage in the best way with a victory that will allow them to finish in second place and thus qualify directly for the next round.

On the Sudan side, they will be looking for a feat when they face Egypt. With a squad without big stars, in which many of the players play in the league of their country, little can be expected from the Sudanese, who nevertheless trust that they can battle a much superior team and obtain 3rd place of the group (which would allow them to advance to the round if they were one of the 4 best third).

Egypt vs Sudan: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Egypt vs Sudan: Time by State in the US

Egypt vs Sudan: Storylines

The game that Egypt and Sudan will play this Wednesday, January 19 at 2:00 PM (ET) for the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be the 21st between them in history. Predictably, Egypt dominates the statistics with 14 wins to Sudan's 2. Also, there were 5 draws. The last time they played was on December 4, 2021 for the Arab Cup, and it was a 5-0 victory for the "Pharaohs".

How to watch or live stream Egypt vs Sudan in the US

Egypt vs Sudan: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Egypt are the favorite with -400 odds, while Sudan have +1300. A tie would finish in a +500 payout.

DraftKings Egypt -400 Tie +500 Sudan +1300

