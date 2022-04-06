Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona will clash off on Thursday at Deutsche Bank Park in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona will face each other on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this UEL Leg 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their first overall meeting. Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany and Barcelona of Spain have never clashed before in either one of the top three European competitions or in a Club Friendly.

The game will be played at 3:00 PM (ET), at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time ever in the 2021/2022 Europa League campaign.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona: Storylines

Eintracht Frankfurt had to beat Napoli 5-3 on aggregate, and Galatasaray 2-1 on aggregate to get to the Quarter-Finals in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League. Meanwhile, Barcelona set up a two-legged meeting with the German side after overcoming Real Betis with an aggregate result of 3-2 in the Round of 16.

Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go into the return leg with an advantage. The aggregate winner of this clash will then face the winner of the West Ham vs Lyon matchup in the Semi-Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona in the U.S.

The 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals first leg between Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona, to be played on Thursday at the Deutsche Bank Park, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Other options are UniMás, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Barcelona. PointsBet see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -145 odds to enter the second leg with an advantage. The home side Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, have +360 odds to cause an upset, while a tie would result in a +300 payout.

PointsBet Eintracht Frankfurt +360 Tie +300 Barcelona -145

