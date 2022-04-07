Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona will clash off today at Deutsche Bank Park in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this game free in different parts of the world.

Barcelona will travel to Frankfurt to meet Eintracht Frankfurt today, April 7, 2022, in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Here, you will find the time of this UEL Leg 1 soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their first overall meeting. Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, and La Liga giants Barcelona have never clashed before in either one of the top three European competitions or in a Club Friendly.

The game will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time ever in the 2021/2022 Europa League campaign.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona: Time of the game

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

