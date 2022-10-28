Eintracht Frankfurt will host Borussia Dortmund at Deutsche Bank Park on Matchday 12 of 2022-2023 Bundesliga. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Eintracht Frankfurt come from a huge win against Marseille to stay alive in the Champions League. In an amazing run, Eintracht can still get in the Round of 16 even in such a tough group with Tottenham and Sporting Lisboa. Meanwhile, Frankfurt are on the fourth place in the Bundesliga with 20 points. They are on a five-game winning streak in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund are still in the race for the title and Eintracht Frankfurt is a direct rival for European positions. Dortmund is in the fifth place with 19 points, four away from leader, Union Berlin. On their last game, Dortmund got a huge 0-0 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League to clinch a berth in the next round.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday, October 30)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Iran: 8 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Japan: 1:30 AM (Sunday, October 30)

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (Sunday, October 30)

Mexico: 11:30 AM (CDMX)

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Sunday, October 30)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Sunday, October 30)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Korea: 1:30 AM (Sunday, October 30)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad & Tobago: 12:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

Iran: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE

Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, StarTimes App

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Tanzania: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+