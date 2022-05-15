Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will face to define who will be the champion of this 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League season is coming to an end and only the final game between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers remains to be played to define who will be the champions. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States and Canada. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The season is coming to an end and it only remains to know who will be the champion of this edition of the UEFA Europa League. Two teams that have really been real surprises considering that strong teams such as RB Leipzig, Sevilla, Napoli and of course a history of European international competitions such as Barcelona participated in this edition.

However, two modest teams compared to those mentioned above, but with great solidity in their game, have deservedly reached these finals. Rangers had a tough semi-final against Leipzig, while Eintracht Frankfurt had to beat West Ham at the same stage, although clearly their biggest feat was in the quarter-finals when they eliminated Barcelona at the Camp Nou after winning 3-2.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Date

This 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League final game between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain this Wednesday, May 18 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers

The final game of this UEFA Europa League between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), or on Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: Univision NOW, TUDN.com, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA.

