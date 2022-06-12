El Salvador and USMNT clash at Estadio Cuscatlan on Matchday 4 of Group D of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out the probable lineups for this game.

El Salvador and USMNT will face each other at Estadio Cuscatlan (San Salvador) on Matchday 4 of Group D of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This match will be played on Tuesday, June 14. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV.

El Salvador lead Group D standings with 4 points. Efrain Burgos, assistant coach of the national team of El Salvador, referred to the match that both teams will play and said: "We know the United States, we know the quality of players they have. We are prepared to counteract all their power".

On the other hand, USMNT qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. But as one of the strongest teams in their federation, it is expected that their participation in the CONCACAF Nations League will not disappoint. Gregg Berhalter's team is in second place in the standings with 3 points after defeating Grenada 5-0.

El Salvador’s probable lineup

Coach Hugo Perez said that there could be changes in the team for this game. One of the players who could leave the starting XI is Clavel and could be replaced by Claros. In addition, Molina could play in place of Rivas.

El Salvador´s probable starting XI: Romero, Claros, Dominguez, Rodriguez, Larin, Orellana, Landaverde, Pineda, Calvillo, Molina, Bonilla.

USMNT’s probable lineup

Gregg Berhalter gave no hints as to how the USMNT might lineup against El Salvador, but the coach is expected to use the same players that defeated Grenada 5-0. The performance of the entire team was outstanding.

USMNT’s probable starting XI: Turner, Cannon, Carter-Vickers, Long, Robinson, De La Torre, McKennie, Acosta, Arriola, Ferreira, Morris.