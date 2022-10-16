After a brilliant win in El Clasico, Real Madrid will visit Elche on Matchday 10 in 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Elche are the worst team in La Liga and might be doomed towards relegation. They have no wins after nine matches and have really been affected by controversial decisions of the referees. Francisco Rodriguez was fired as manager and Jorge Almiron had a solid debut rescuing a draw at Mestalla against Valencia (2-2). Still, they only have three points.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are undoubtedly the best team in Spain. Last Sunday, Carlo Ancelotti's squad sent a clear message with a resounding 3-1 victory in El Clasico against Barcelona. They absolutely dominated that game. As a result, Real Madrid are still undefeated in all competitions and their numbers in La Liga are spectacular: 8 wins, one draw, 25 points and the long awaited first place of the table. They should take care of business against a winless team.

In the most uneven game so far in the season, Elche will host Real Madrid on Matchday 10 of the 2022-2023 La Liga on Wednesday, October 19 at 3 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Martínez Valero.

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

Real Madrid will try to stay undefeated with a visit to Elche on Matchday 10 of 2022-2023 La Liga.