Endrick scores in Real Madrid debut: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

With Endrick finding the net in his very first game with Real Madrid, we look back at Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal with Los Blancos.

Endrick of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
By Martín O’donnell

Endrick got off to a dream start at Real Madrid. The Brazilian sensation, who hopes to emulate his idol Cristiano Ronaldo in the Spanish capital, has already started this new chapter in his career on the right foot.

Only 10 minutes into his Real Madrid debut at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 18-year-old found the net to make things 3-0 against Valladolid on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 LaLiga.

Even though the Palmeiras product came on for Kylian Mbappe after 86′, his time on the field was still enough to leave his mark on the game. In fact, Endrick got to match a feat from CR7.

Ronaldo also managed to score in his Real Madrid debut. On August 29, 2009, Cristiano recorded a penalty goal in a 3-2 victory against Deportivo La Coruña in the season opener.

Watch: Endrick’s first goal for Real Madrid

Six minutes into added time, Endrick made sure to get on the scoresheet before the referee blew the final whistle. The young forward dribbled past a Valladolid defender and fired home a powerful shot to send fans wild in the team’s first league win this term.

Jude Bellingham\&#039;s funny nickname for Real Madrid\&#039;s rising star Endrick after winning the UEFA Super Cup

With Brazilian legend and current Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazario watching from the stands next to Real Madrid chairman Florentino Perez, Endrick managed to make an impression in only a few minutes of action.

Endrick won first title with Real Madrid sooner than Ronaldo

Even though he remained on the bench that day, Endrick celebrated his first title with the club at the 2024 UEFA Super Cup. Ronaldo, on the other hand, had to wait a bit longer.

Cristiano, in fact, finished trophyless in his first season at Real Madrid. His first trophy at the club came in the 2011 Copa del Rey, during his second season at the Bernabe. CR7 played a key role in that triumph though, scoring an extra-time winner against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

