Video: Endrick scores great goal in Real Madrid debut at the Santiago Bernabeu

Endrick scored his first goal for Real Madrid in his team's 3-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid defeated Real Valladolid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second LaLiga match and Brazilian forward Endrick scored his first goal with the white jersey, in his first official match.

Endrick replaced Kylian Mbappe with 5 minutes left in the game and after an assist from Brahim Diaz, he eluded a defender and scored the third goal for Real Madrid.

In this way Endrick (18 years and 35 days) becomes the youngest foreign player to score for Real Madrid in the history of La Liga. He takes the record away from Raphael Varane, who scored against Rayo Vallecano in 2011 at the age of 18 years and 152 days.

Who is the youngest player to score in LaLiga?

Despite scoring his first goal for Real Madrid at a young age, Endrick does not hold the record for the youngest player to score in LaLiga, that title belongs to Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

The young Spaniard scored against Granada to break, at just 16 years and 87 days, a record set by Fabrice Olinga when he played for Malaga that looked like it could last for decades.

