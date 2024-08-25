Video: Endrick scores great goal in Real Madrid debut at the Santiago Bernabeu

Trending topics:
Endrick scored his first goal for Real Madrid in his team's 3-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Endrick of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF
By Gianni Taina

Real Madrid defeated Real Valladolid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second LaLiga match and Brazilian forward Endrick scored his first goal with the white jersey, in his first official match.

Endrick replaced Kylian Mbappe with 5 minutes left in the game and after an assist from Brahim Diaz, he eluded a defender and scored the third goal for Real Madrid.

In this way Endrick (18 years and 35 days) becomes the youngest foreign player to score for Real Madrid in the history of La Liga. He takes the record away from Raphael Varane, who scored against Rayo Vallecano in 2011 at the age of 18 years and 152 days.

Who is the youngest player to score in LaLiga?

Despite scoring his first goal for Real Madrid at a young age, Endrick does not hold the record for the youngest player to score in LaLiga, that title belongs to Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring their first side goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Granada CF and FC Barcelona. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The young Spaniard scored against Granada to break, at just 16 years and 87 days, a record set by Fabrice Olinga when he played for Malaga that looked like it could last for decades.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

