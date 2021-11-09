England and Albania will face each other at Wembley Stadium in London for a Group I game of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Find here when, where, at what time and how to watch this match in the US.

England vs Albania: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

England will host Albania at Wembley Stadium in London to play a Matchday 9 encounter for the Group I of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here is all the detailed information about this WCQ soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The national team coached by Gareth Southgate wants to extend its unbeaten run in the competition. The Three Lions top the Group I standings with 20 points after 8 matches, with 6 wins and 2 draws.

Third-placed Albania have 15 points, with 5 victories and 3 defeats. They are five points behind leaders England and two from second-placed Poland, who visit Andorra in the resumption of the European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

England vs Albania: Date

England and Albania will face each other on Friday, November 12, at Wembley Stadium in London on Matchday 9 of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Last time they met, England won 2-0.

England vs Albania: Time by State in the US

ET: 2.45 PM

CT: 1.45 PM

MT: 12.45 PM

PT: 11.45 AM

England vs Albania: TV channel in the US

The game between England and Albania for be played at Wembley Stadium for the Group I of the European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US by TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.