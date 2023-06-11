England XI vs Soccer Aid World XI: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly in your country today

England XI and Soccer Aid World XI will face each other today in what will be a 2023 friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This Sunday, June 11, this friendly that is celebrated every year to raise funds for charity will take place. In it, the teams of England XI face Soccer Aid World XI (formerly Rest of the World), and it has the participation of different celebrities and ex-soccer players from England and other parts of the world.

This year, the English team will feature legends such as Gary Neville and Paul Scholes; and celebrities such as Tom Hiddleston, Tom Grennan and Liam Payne. The Soccer Aid World XI team will include former soccer players such as Roberto Carlos, Francesco Totti, Gabriel Batistuta and Patrice Evra; and celebrities like Usain Bolt or Tommy Fury.

England XI vs Soccer Aid World XI: Kick-Off Time

Ireland: 7:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

England XI vs Soccer Aid World XI: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

United Kingdom: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

United States: ITVX (using a VPN).