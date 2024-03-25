English club using their stadium as a hotel, for $145 a night you can enjoy a match

For $145 a night you can have a luxury suite at an English football stadium. The Toughsheet Community Stadium is the home of Bolton Wanderers, and the famed English club is getting into the hotel business.

In an effort to generate extra income for the club the brass at Bolton have come up with the idea of the Bolton Stadium Hotel, which is integrated into the stands and according to the club, “modern and spacious with en-suite bathrooms” and bed to enjoy a night at the ground.

The Toughsheet Community Stadium can hold 29,000 fans and was built in 1997. Bolton has had many stars in their history from Jay-Jay Okocha, Ivan Campo, and Nicolas Anelka.

Bolton Stadium Hotel

The Bolton Stadium Hotel is located in the stadium, rooms have a king-size bed, chairs, night tables, and large bathrooms. The hotel also features a bar and restaurant for fans and tourists alike.

The hotel also has food menus for light lunches, drinks, and snacks. For $145 a night, you can enjoy English football like never before, Bolton are third in League One, the third level of the English football league system.

Founded in 1874, Bolton Wanderers Football Club, based in Bolton, Greater Manchester, England, has a rich and storied history in English football. The club gained prominence in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, notably winning the FA Cup three times in the 1920s.

Bolton Wanderers experienced success in the top flight of English football, including periods in the First Division and the Premier League. However, financial difficulties plagued the club in the 21st century, leading to relegations and ownership changes. Despite facing adversity, Bolton Wanderers continues to be a resilient institution with a passionate fanbase and a legacy deeply intertwined with the fabric of English football.