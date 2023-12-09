Erik ten Hag is on the hot seat with Manchester United after humiliating loss against Bournemouth

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United could lose it all in a span of just four days. This Saturday, in another disastrous performance at Old Trafford, the Red Devils fell 3-0 against Bournemouth in Matchday 16 of the Premier League.

Now, Manchester United seem to have run out of chances to contend for the title with a 10-point gap behind Liverpool. If Arsenal beat Aston Villa, the difference would extend to 12 points.

Furthermore, next Tuesday, Erik ten Hag faces his last opportunity in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. The significant issue is that they no longer control their destiny and this could mark the beginning of the end for the former Ajax coach.

What happened at Old Trafford was a total humiliation, with Bournemouth experiencing a spectacular moment thanks to four victories in their last five matches. The goals were scored by Dominic Solanke (5′), Philip Billing (68′) and Marcos Senesi (73′).

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Highlights and goals

After losing 6-1 to Manchester City, Bournemouth have transformed into one of the top teams in the Premier League. In just a month, Andoni Iraola has taken the club from the relegation zone to Top 10 in the standings.

Champions League: What happens if Manchester United lose to Bayern Munich?

Next Tuesday, Manchester United will face Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in the final match of the Champions League group stage. The Germans are already qualified for the Round of 16, while Erik ten Hag and his players are fighting for the last spot with Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

If Manchester United lose or draw against Bayern Munich, they will be eliminated. In the case of a victory, the Red Devils need the match between Copenhagen between and Galatasaray to end in a draw. A win for either the Danes or the Turks would knock United out.