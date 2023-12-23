Erik ten Hag asks his players to 'stick to the plan' after Manchester United's loss against West Ham

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss against West Ham on Matchday 18 of the 2023-2024 Premier League. Now, the Red Devils are eighth place in the standings with 28 points.

It’s one of the worst moments in recent history for the club. Just a few days ago, they were eliminated in the Champions League group stage and couldn’t even clinch a berth for the Europa League.

Ten Hag was supposed to lead a revolution with a roster full of stars such as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes. However, the downfall has been massive.

Manchester United have one win in their last seven games in all competitions. As a consequence, Erik ten Hag is on the hot seat, but, according to the coach, patience will save the season.

Erik ten Hag’s surprising message after loss against West Ham

For several weeks now, every press conference by Erik ten Hag has been eagerly awaited to find out if there is any indication about his future. However, it seems that the club is not going to dismiss him to avoid paying his release clause, and as a result, the coach has no plans to resign.

“At Man United, everybody has to take responsibility. We have to be calm, stick together and stick to the plan. We have to do it together. In 2023, we won a cup and we did very well. Now, we are underperforming. We have many injuries. So, the team will be better.”

Even with terrible performances in the last few games, Erik ten Hag has full confidence in his players and guarantees a turnaorund is possible in the near future.

“We have issues. We have many setbacks, many injuries. The players on the pitch are good enough to win the game. They’re capable. I know they can score a goal. We have scoring abilities in our squad. So, in this moment, we are not doing t We have to stick toghether and they have to believe in themselves. Everyone has to be accountable and take responsibility.”

How long is the contract of Erik ten Hag with Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag is under contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2025. The big problem for the team’s front office is that if they want to sack him, the coach has to receive almost $19 million to leave.

He is one of the top paid coaches in the world with an annual salary of $11.2 million. He was supposed to produce a transformation at Manchester United after developing a great young squad with Ajax.

Who might replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

According to a report released last week by Relevo, Julen Lopetegui has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Erik ten Hag. The Spanish coach’s recent stint in the Premier League was impressive, successfully steering Wolverhampton away from relegation.

Furthermore, the formula of Spanish coaches seems to lead to success in the United Kingdom. Unai Emery has been a revelation with Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola turned Manchester City into a powerhouse, and Mikel Arteta has been sensational with Arsenal.

In recent weeks, other names that have been rumored for Manchester United include Zinedine Zidane, Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter.