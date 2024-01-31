As if Erik ten Hag didn’t have enough on his plate with a Manchester United side in mid-table in the Premier League and an underwhelming record of 10-9-2, Marcus Rashford and his party lifestyle did little to cool the supporters already hot heads.



Marcus Rashford was photographed in the company of friends on what the Mirror called a “12-hour tequila bender”. The night out caused the 26-year-old to miss training as the team prepared for their FA Cup fourth round tie with Newport County.



Rashford was fined two weeks wages and left off of the squad for their match against Newport County. Now Erik ten Hag is ready to move on as he needs to focus on other issues at the club.



Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford



Ten Hag told reporters that the matter between the club and Marcus Rashford is now “case closed”. “So, he has taken responsibility and for the rest, it’s an internal matter. Case closed,” Ten Hag said.



Ten Hag continued, “It’s nothing to do with [a lack of respect] but as I said, let’s focus on the game, let’s move on. The statement is clear, and we have to focus on winning football games.”



Winning football games has been a major issue for United this season and for Ten Hag as a whole. Since taking over the Red Devils in 2022 the former Ajax boss has a record of 55-26-12, for 59% winning percentage.



Ten Hag has led Manchester United to only one title, the EFL Cup in 2022/23.