Erling Haaland was the biggest star of Borussia Dortmund during his time with the German team from 2020 to 2022. Undoubtedly, one of his great teammates in the Bundesliga was Jadon Sancho.

In the summer of 2021, Manchester United paid almost $90 million to sign the young player. However, the last months have been very disappointing as he was sidelined for disciplinary reasons by Erik ten Hag.

As a consequence, the Red Devils have sent Jadon Sancho on loan back to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season. By the way, there’s no buy clause in the agreement.

Despite Sancho going through a very tough time in his career, Erling Haaland decided to express his full support on social media with an emotional message.

Erling Haaland sends a special message to Jadon Sancho

Erling Haaland is totally excited about the new adventure for Jadon Sancho. In an Instagram story which immediately went viral, the Norwegian striker wrote “Beautiful” reposting Borussia Dortmund’s announcement.

Sancho is 23 years old and had already spent four seasons with Borussia Dortmund in Germany. He scored 50 goals and also recorded 64 assists during that first stint. Jadon was supposed to be the leader of a new generation of world soccer stars alongside Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Why does Jadon Sancho want to leave Manchester United?

Jadon Sancho stopped appearing in Manchester United’s squad lists in August of 2023 when Erik ten Hag publicly criticized him for being out of shape in training.

That statement produced a massive scandal as the player denied all the accusations. From that moment on, the relationship was never the same inside the locker room.

Though Sancho was one of the biggest transfers in Manchester United’s rebuilding process, there were no more opportunities for him. As Jadon refused to apologize, Erik ten Hag didn’t change his mind. Now, they found an alternative with Borussia Dortmund.