Barcelona will visit Espanyol this Sunday, February 13 for the Matchday 24 of this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Espanyol and Barcelona will face each other this Sunday, February 13 at 3:00 PM (ET) at the RCDE Stadium in a game valid for Matchday 24. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the US.

It will be a new edition of the Derby de Catalonia, perhaps one of the most uneven in Spain and throughout Europe. On one side will be the hosts, Espanyol, who, as always when they play this game against their rival, are the least favorites. They are currently in 13th position in the standings, far from the fight to enter the international Cups, so the only satisfaction they could have this season would be to beat Barcelona, who they have not beaten in La Liga since February 21, 2009.

On the side of the "Culés" this 2021/2022 season has been really bad for what is usually the Catalan team. They were left out of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, they were eliminated in both the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, and they are also far from the fight for La Liga. However, a Derby is always a separate game, and for Barcelona winning this game is little more than an obligation.

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: RCDE Stadium, Cornellà de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, the Derby of Catalonia has had 193 editions. It is not a surprise considering what both have been throughout history, that Barcelona are the dominators of the statistics by an immense difference: in total, the "Culés" have obtained 117 victories, while Espanyol obtained only 35. In addition, there were 40 draws.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Espanyol vs Barcelona in the US

This new edition of the Derby of Catalonia between Barcelona and Espanyol, to be played this Sunday, Fabruary 13 at 3:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 24 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Barcelona are the favorites with -140 odds, while Espanyol have +390. A tie would finish in a +290 payout.

DraftKings Espanyol +390 Tie +290 Barcelona -140

*Odds via DraftKings