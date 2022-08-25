Espanyol and Real Madrid will face each other at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona for the third round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this Spanish league game in the US.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Date, time and TV channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022-2023 La Liga season

Real Madrid will visit Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona in a game for Matchday 3 of La Liga 2022-2023 season. Check out the date, kick-off time and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

The team coached by Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to extend its perfect run in the new Spanish league season. Real Madrid started the tournament with victories over Almeria (2-1) and Celta de Vigo (4-1).

Espanyol, on the other hand, will seek their first win in the tournament. The team from Barcelona started the 2022-2023 La Liga season with a 2-2 draw with Celta de Vigo in the opening round and then lost 2-0 to Rayo Vallecano.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Date

The match between Espanyol and Real Madrid for the third round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season will be played on Sunday, August 28th, at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Espanyol vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in the US

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid game to be played on Sunday at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.