Estonia and San Marino will square off in a match for the League D Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Find out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US and Canada.

Estonia vs San Marino: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

Estonia and San Marino will start their 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League campaign when they face each other in a match for the League D Group 2. Check out everything there is to know about this game, such as the date, start time and how to watch or live stream it free. For those who live in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (free trial), while in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

It will be the first match for the Estonian national football team this year, as its last matches were for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. On the other hand, San Marino played two international friendlies in March, but lost both: 1-2 to Lithuania and 0-2 vs Cape Verde.

Estonia and San Marino share the League D Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League with Malta. None of these 3 national teams qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Estonia vs San Marino: Date

The match between Estonia and San Marino for the League D Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be played on Thursday, June 2, at the A. Le Coq Arena.

Estonia vs San Marino: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Estonia vs San Marino in the US and Canada

The Estonia vs San Marino game for the League D Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US exclusively on FuboTV (free trial). If you live in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.

How to watch Estonia vs San Marino anywhere

If you want to watch Estonia vs San Marino for the League D Group 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.