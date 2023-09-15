Estrela vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Matchday 5 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga has a matchup between teams with different potential. It’s a confrontation that involves Estrela facing Porto at Estadio Jose Gomes. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Estrela have a massive game ahead as they play against one of the best teams in the competition, but they aren’t in their most favorable moment. Their tally thus far is formed by only one victory in four matchups.

Porto are among the most reliable teams in the start of the tournament considering they are one of the three leaders. Despite they opened their season with a tie, they have followed that by a great display securing three consecutive victories.

Estrela vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Estrela will confront Porto at Estadio Jose Gomes on Matchday 5 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga this Friday, September 15.

Argentina: 3:15 PM

Australia: 4:15 AM (September 16)

Bangladesh: 12:15 AM (September 16)

Belgium: 8:15 PM

Brazil: 3:15 PM

Canada: 2:15 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:15 PM

Denmark: 8:15 PM

Egypt: 9:15 PM

France: 8:15 PM

Germany: 8:15 PM

Ghana: 6:15 PM

Greece: 9:15 PM

India: 11:45 PM

Indonesia: 2:15 AM (September 16)

Ireland: 7:15 PM

Israel: 9:15 PM

Italy: 8:15 PM

Jamaica: 1:15 PM

Kenya: 9:15 PM

Malaysia: 2:15 AM (September 16)

Mexico: 12:15 PM

Morocco: 7:15 PM

Netherlands: 8:15 PM

New Zealand: 6:15 AM (September 16)

Nigeria: 7:15 PM

Norway: 8:15 PM

Poland: 8:15 PM

Portugal: 7:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:15 PM

Serbia: 8:15 PM

Singapore: 2:15 AM (September 16)

South Africa: 8:15 PM

Spain: 8:15 PM

Sweden: 8:15 PM

Switzerland: 8:15 PM

UAE: 10:15 PM

UK: 7:15 PM

United States: 2:15 PM (ET)

How to watch Estrela vs Porto in your country

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Germany: sportdigital LIVE

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia

Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol