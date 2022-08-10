Estudiantes LP will host Athletico Paranaense for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in your country

Estudiantes LP will play against Athletico Paranaense for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in Buenos Aires. Here you can find the kick-off time of this 2022 Copa Libertadores elimination match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to stream live free this matchup.

Estudiantes LP are one of the three Argentine teams still in contention for the 2022 Copa Libertadores trophy. Therefore, the team managed by Ricardo Zielinski has a big challenge to eliminate one of the six Brazilian sides left in competition. Also, Estudiantes are one of the few Copa Libertadores champions who can repeat it this year.

On the other side, Athletico Paranaense have a big challenge ahead of them. However, the team managed by Luiz Felipe Scolari advanced as the visitors in the previous stage of this year's international cup. Also, El Furacao know how to beat an Argentine team on their home.

Estudiantes LP vs Athletico Paranaense: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bahamas: 8:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (Friday)

Barbados: 8:30 PM

Belize: 6:30 PM

Botswana: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Brunei: 8:30 AM (Friday)

Burundi: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Cameroon: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Canada: 8:30 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Ethiopia: 3:30 AM (Friday)

Fiji: 12:30 PM (Friday)

France: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Gambia: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Germany: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Guyana: 8:30 PM

India: 6:00 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Italy: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM (Friday)

Lesotho: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Liberia: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Malawi: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (Friday)

Malta: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Mauritius: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Namibia: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (Friday)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (Friday)

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Pakistan: 5:30 AM (Friday)

Papua New Guinea: 10:30 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 8:30 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Rwanda: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Sierra Leone: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Singapore: 8:30 AM (Friday)

Solomon Islands: 11:30 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (Friday)

South Sudan: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Spain: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Sri Lanka: 6:00 AM (Friday)

Sudan: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Tanzania: 3:30 AM (Friday)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 3:30 AM (Friday)

UK: 1:30 AM (Friday)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Zimbabwe: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Estudiantes LP vs Athletico Paranaense: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Marca Claro, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada

Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN

International: Bet365, YouTube, Facebook Watch

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: Marca Claro

Netherlands: Watch ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: DAZN

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS