It has been revealed by manager Laurent Blanc that Paris Saint-Germain aims to add three more players this summer. One candidate has already been identified, and his arrival is nearing completion. As a matter of fact, he might be officially signed within the next several days.

Three additional additions are expected to be made by Paris Saint-Germain before the conclusion of the summer transfer window. Nuno Mendes has been made a permanent member of the team along with the signings of Vitinha, Nordi Mukiele, as well as Hugo Ekitike on loan.

The €15 million move of Renato Sanches from Ligue 1 opponents Lille, the team he helped to win the championship in 2021, has been the Parisians' sixth addition of the summer. But PSG aren't done yet, as their coach Christophe Galtier recently states that he wants a further 'three' players to join the club.

A central defender, midfielder, and striker are all said to be on the club's wish list as they want to bolster their defense and attack. Thus, one of the concerns seems to have already been resolved as talks are progressing rapidly.

2019 Euro U21 winner to join Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe at PSG

It seems that Paris Saint-Germain is close to concluding a deal to acquire their third midfielder of the summer. Fabian Ruiz, a 26-year-old midfielder of Napoli, has allegedly inked personal terms with the reigning French champions.

Various media outlets in Italy have reported that the Red-and-Blues have been in negotiations with the Partenopei owner Aurelio De Laurentiis. Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has confirmed that talks between the parties are proceeding well, and the deal might be finalized shortly.

He also claims that the transfer is part of PSG's new sports advisor Luis Campos' hidden plan, as conversations with the midfielder have been continuing for weeks. As of now, Fabian Ruiz has one year remaining on his contract with the Serie A side.

To avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer, Napoli reportedly prefer to be paid a symbolic fee of €25 million. Thus, Campos reportedly acted promptly to capture his services before any other major teams did.

French outlet Foot Mercato adds that the Ligue 1 powerhouse have offered the Spain international a five-year deal and €5 million net per year in compensation. He also said 'yes' to moving to France and turned down offers from clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and even West Ham.