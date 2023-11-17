In the biggest points deduction in the history of the Premier League, Everton dropped to 19th place after a 4-6-2 start to the season. The investigation into the club’s financials began when Burnley and Leeds wrote a letter to the Premier League questioning if Everton was in breach of the league’s financial fair play rules.



An independent commission reviewed the case after the club was audited for the 2021-22 season. Under the Premier League’s guidelines, no club is allowed to lose $130 million over three years. Any club who breaks profitability and sustainability guidelines can have points deducted.



Everton issued a statement on the matter claiming to be “shocked and disappointed” in the verdict. The institution denied doing anything wrong and maintaining that having a points deduction on the field is unjust when considering the matter is administrative. The club has vowed to appeal.



Pundits react to Everton sanction



The points deduction to Everton raised a lot of eyebrows with some of the biggest pundits in the sport. Many of them pointed to the overspending done by Chelsea, Manchester City, and newcomers Newcastle United, in some cases believing clubs like Chelsea at one time were sports washing funds.



Jamie Carragher wrote on X; “The 10 point deduction for Everton is excessive & not right, considering they have been working with the PL about this for the last couple of years. Would it have been better to be evasive & try & drag it out like other clubs?



“No doubt relegated clubs will have put big pressure on the PL to deal with Everton, but when you consider 6 clubs tried to leave the PL & there was no sanction at all it doesn’t feel right. Until other clubs are sanctioned Everton will feel they are being used to show there is no need for an independent regulator, and they are right.”



Gary Lineker was straight and dry when it came to his take on the matter, “With @Everton being docked 10 points it will be very interesting to see if other clubs are sanctioned.”



Aaron West of CBS stated on X ironically; “when i think of financial crimes in the Premier League, it’s definitely EVERTON that stands out as the most egregious to me. absolutely. for sure.”

Premier League statement on Everton



The Premier League issued the following statement: “During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2021-22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

“Following a five-day hearing last month, the commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5m, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105m permitted under the PSRs.”