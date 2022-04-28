Everton will play against Chelsea for Matchday 35 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here, you can check out all about the game information: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States and Canada.

Everton will play against Chelsea for Matchday 35 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here, you can check out all about the game information: when, where and how to watch the game in the US and Canada. If you are in the United States, tune in on FuboTV (Free Trial). In Canada watch it on DAZN.

Everton are in the middle of a rough patch in their last games in the 2021-2022 Premier League. Only 1 win in their last 5 matches in the English league. They are in 18th place at the table in relegation jeopardy. This will be the first of 6 final tests for the team managed by Frank Lampard to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea are fighting for one of the UEFA Champions League spots for the next season. The team managed by Thomas Tuchel is in the FA Cup's final while trying to climb positions in the league's table. The Blues have won once in their last 3 Premier League games. In the last 11 games between these two sides, Chelsea have kept a clean sheet 7 times.

Everton vs Chelsea: Date

Everton will play against Chelsea for Matchday 35 of the 2021-22 Premier League on Sunday May 1, 2022 at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

Everton vs Chelsea: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Everton vs Chelsea: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US and Canada

The game to be played between Everton and Chelsea for Matchday 35 of the 2021-22 Premier League season will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. If you are in Canada, you can watch this game live on DAZN.