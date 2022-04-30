Chelsea will visit Everton this Sunday, May 1, in what will be Matchday 35 of the Premier League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

This Sunday, May 1, for Matchday 35 of the Premier League, Everton and Chelsea will face each other at Goodison Park. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this PL game in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and if you are Canada, on DAZN.

Chelsea, despite having gone far in all the competitions they played, for the moment they have not been crowned champions in any of them (they still have to play the FA Cup final), although of course the delicate institutional situation complicated a team that otherwise they would have had better results. In the Premier, they will seek to secure their place in the next Champions League, the only goal left for them in the PL whose champion will be between Manchester City and Liverpool.

On the Everton side, a totally forgettable season. Above all because, although they were not great candidates for any of the competitions they played, it was not thought that by reaching the end of the Premier they would be fighting not to be relegated. However, at the moment they are in 18th position and losing the category, so it is clear that they need to get points by any means necessary.

Everton vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Everton vs Chelsea: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Everton vs Chelsea: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have met a total of 187 times, in which, as could be expected taking into account the history of both, Chelsea are the dominators of the statistics with a total of 74 wins compared to 57 obtained by Everton. In addition, there were 56 ties.

The last time they met for the Premier League was on December 16, 2021 for Matchday 17 this season. On that occasion the result was a 1-1 draw. Notable games between the two rivals include the 1970 Community Shield final (Everton win 2-1) and the 2008/09 FA Cup final (Chlsea win 2-1).

How to watch or live stream Everton vs Chelsea in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Sunday, May 1 at the Goodison Park for the Matchday 35 of the Premier League between Everton and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN. Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Everton vs Chelsea: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Chelsea are the favorite with 1.72 odds, while Everton have 4.80. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all Premier League games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Everton 4.80 Tie 3.70 Chelsea 1.72

