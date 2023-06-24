When it comes to on-field accomplishments, Manchester City are currently far and by the best club in the world. The 2022-23 season triple they achieved is evidence of this.

Additionally, they are just the second English team in history to win three consecutive titles. The Etihad Stadium outfit have earned a reputation for developing a superb team under Pep Guardiola‘s direction.

But even with such a fantastic roster, the Spaniard apparently insists that they can become even better. So, the Citizens are closing in on their first summer acquisition.

Report: Manchester City agree personal terms with Josko Gvardiol of Lepzig

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City and Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol have reached a personal agreement. In the following days, the two teams are expected to begin negotiations.

However, the German side is hopeful of keeping the brilliant player, and as per the Italian journalist, they aren’t interested in selling him for less than €100 million. Additionally, it’s believed that Lepzig want the 21-year-old to be the most expensive central defender in history after receiving great praise from Pep Guardiola.