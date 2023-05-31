Harry Kane is in New York City taking some much needed time to think about his future. The Spurs striker is contemplating staying at Tottenham where he has scored 280 goals in 435 games but has 0 championships to show for it.

Kane is the subject of moves to Chelsea, Manchester United, and even a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. At 29, Kane still has a lot to offer the sport of soccer and will most likely still be in England’s plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Still, Kane has an idea on what he wants to do after his great soccer career is over, place kicker in the NFL. Kane continued to stress he is very interested in joining the NFL while on Good Morning America.

Harry Kane on his NFL future

On the famed morning show Kane stated, “It’s something I want to definitely explore, I know it will be a lot of hard work, am not expecting to (show up) and start kicking field goals, it will be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work, but yeah, it’s something I would love to do. The NFL has been something I have been following for about 10 years, and I love it, so I would love to give it a go.”

Kane would not be the first pro soccer player to try the NFL, after the 1994 World Cup and waiting for the start of Major League Soccer, famed USMNT goalkeeper Tony Meola was also a place kicker for the New York Jets, eventually not making the final roster for the 94/95 season, Meola described his NFL experience as “boring”.

Paraguayan goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert, considered at the time the best in the world, also received a offer to play in the NFL in 1997. According to reports Chilavert was offered a good contract but was in the middle of his Velez Sarsfield season in Argentina and wanted to do a trying out, the NFL team in question, which was never named, admired the strong power José Luis Chilavert had when kicking the ball and its placement.