Famalicao will receive Benfica in the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga, and here's all the information you need to know to watch this game in your country.

Famalicao are set to host Benfica in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. For fans eager to catch all the action, here you can find out all the essential information about this exciting matchup, including options for watching it on television or streaming it live in your country.

The Primeira Liga kicked off with a bang, as two of the league’s top contenders, Sporting CP and Porto, secured decisive victories in their opening matches. With the season just beginning, all eyes are now on Benfica, another title favorite, as they look to make a strong statement in their first game.

Benfica are eager to turn start the new season on the right foot. Their first challenge comes against Famalicao, a team that finished mid-table last season and is determined to climb higher this year. A win against one of the league’s powerhouses would be the perfect way for Famalicao to kickstart their season.

Famalicao vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (August 12)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 AM (August 12)

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (August 12)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (August 12)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Gustavo Sa of FC Famalicao – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Famalicao vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, RTPi, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi

International: Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Africa

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

UK: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol