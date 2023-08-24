Lionel Messi is being a hero with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and now has reached the U.S. Open Cup final after beating FC Cincinnati. The star from Argentina was crucial in that match with two superb assists. Just incredible.

Messi has already scored ten goals in eight matches and has lifted Inter Miami thanks to the help of extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Their impact has been massive in less than a month.

Lionel Messi keeps delivering in a moment where everything he does is compared with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. That’s why their rivals are just surrendering to his talent. It happened again with FC Cincinnati.

Luciano Acosta had an incredible moment with Lionel Messi after U.S. Open Cup semifinal

After a thrilling semifinal at the U.S. Open Cup, Inter Miami eliminated FC Cincinnati in a penalty shootout. Luciano Acosta couldn’t help his team in extra time as he had to leave the field with cramps.

Nevertheless, even with the bitter taste of defeat, Acosta reached Messi following the game and introduced his family to the legend on the field at TQL Stadium. It was a very emotional moment.

Furthermore, Luciano Acosta asked Lionel Messi to exchange jerseys and the star from Inter Miami accepted without hesitating. A true sign of respect between two of the best players in the MLS.