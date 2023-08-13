Neymar should make official his exit from PSG during the next few days. The player has been one of the biggest topics in the transfer market window in Europe.

The star is totally recovered from the injury which left him out most of last season, but he wasn’t considered for the opener of Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 against Lorient. It was the first match without Lionel Messi and ended 0-0.

Many sources in Europe reported Neymar will indeed leave the club. Recently, journalists like Marcelo Bechler and Jose Alvarez pointed out the player was close to Barcelona just waiting an official announcement from PSG. However, there might be a sudden and important change.

Will Neymar play in Al-Hilal?

Today, Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in transfers, just reported that Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia made contact with the Brazilian player. The club led by Jorge Jesus made a massive offer to the star and he might be convinced to take it.

Then, L’Equipe confirmed the new contract for Neymar will give him a €160 million for two years. PSG always wanted the option from Al-Hilal, because Barcelona weren’t able to pay a complete transfer fee.

Now, the only thing left is Neymar’s answer. Nevertheless, all signs are positive. In the next days, according to those latest reports, the Brazilian will sign with Al-Hilal. By the way, the club from Saudi Arabia would pay a transfer fee close to €80 million.