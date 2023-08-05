FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Leagues Cup in your country

FC Dallas play against Inter Miami this Sunday, August 6 for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Since the start of the tournament, and thanks to the inclusion of their new stars, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami have shown notable improvement, to the point of becoming strong contenders to win the 2023 Leagues Cup. This achievement was unthinkable before the start of the tournament, considering that they were previously the worst team in MLS.

However, that scenario now seems to be a thing of the past as the Florida team is ready to fight. Their upcoming opponents will be FC Dallas, who have just eliminated Mazatlan from Mexico in a rather challenging game and are now aiming to secure a spot among the top 8 teams in the tournament.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 PM (August 6)

Belgium: 3:30 AM (August 6)

Brazil: 10:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 AM (August 6)

Egypt: 3:30 AM (August 6)

France: 3:30 AM (August 6)

Germany: 3:30 AM (August 6)

Ghana: 1:30 AM (August 6)

Greece: 4:30 AM (August 6)

India: 7:00 AM (August 6)

Indonesia: 9:30 AM (August 6)

Ireland: 2:30 AM (August 6)

Israel: 4:30 AM (August 6)

Italy: 3:30 AM (August 6)

Malaysia: 9:30 AM (August 6)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 AM (August 6)

New Zealand: 2:30 PM (August 6)

Norway: 3:30 AM (August 6)

Philippines: 9:30 AM (August 6)

Poland: 3:30 AM (August 6)

Portugal: 2:30 AM (August 6)

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 AM (August 6)

Spain: 3:30 AM (August 6)

Sweden: 3:30 AM (August 6)

Switzerland: 3:30 AM (August 6)

UAE: 5:30 AM (August 6)

UK: 2:30 AM (August 6)

United States: 9:30 PM (ET)

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world.