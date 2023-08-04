FC Dallas and Inter Miami face each other in what will be the 2023 League Cup round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The arrivals of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami were thought to turn the tide for this team whose season was pretty bad: they were in last place in the eastern conference in MLS and had little hope of doing better in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

However, with the help of the two new stars, they have won all the games played convincingly, including the derby against Orlando City SC, to reach the round of 16. Now, their rivals will be FC Dallas, who have just been eliminated in a tough game against Mazatlan from Mexico.

When will FC Dallas vs Inter Miami be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between FC Dallas and Inter Miami will be played this Sunday, August 6 at 8:00 PM (ET).

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch FC Dallas vs Inter Miami in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between FC Dallas and Inter Miami will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.