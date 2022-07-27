FC Dallas and LA Galaxy are set to play for Week 23 of the 2022 MLS Season. Check out the match information like when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or stream live 2022 MLS Season in the US

LA Galaxy have a new game on the road. This time they will play against FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium for Week 23 of the 2022 MLS Regular season. Here you will find out all the necessary information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or stream live. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV.

The hosts, FC Dallas are currently rank 5th at the West Conference standings. The team managed by Nico Estévez has been with ups and dows in the lasts couple of weeks. In fact, FC Dallas have won just once in their last 5 games in this year's national league.

While LA Galaxy haven't done a good performance lately. In fact, the team managed by Greg Vanney finally won a game. It was a 2-0 win over Atlanta United after three consecutive losses. However, LA Galaxy are currently rank 7th at the West Conference standigs, two spots below their Week 23 rival.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Date

FC Dallas will host LA Galaxy for a Week 23 matchup at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. This MLS regular season game will be played on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) . This crucial game might change things in the West Conference standings depending on the final result.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy in the US

This 2022 MLS regular season matchup between FC Dallas and LA Galaxy to be played on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Toyota Stadium will be available to watch on fuboTV for the United States. As well as on KTXA Dallas, Spectrum SportsNet, lagalaxy.com, fcdallas.com, ESPN+.