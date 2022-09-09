FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC face each other on Saturday, September 10, in Week 30 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, you will find everything you need to know, including the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US or Canada.

Week 30 of the 2022 MLS regular season will bring us a can’t-miss game when Western Conference rivals FC Dallas and LAFC clash at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, September 10. Here, you will find all the essentials, such as the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Steve Cherundolo’s men are just one step away from clinching the first seed in the West. In order to secure first place of the conference, LAFC need to win this game and Austin FC to lose to the Seattle Sounders.

The hosts, however, will try and pick up where they left off to continue establishing themselves among the playoff spots. Nico Estevez’s side is third in the West with 46 points, 14 shy of leaders LAFC – who have one game in hand.

FC Dallas vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

FC Dallas vs LAFC: Storylines

FC Dallas got back to winning ways last week by putting three past Minnesota United on the road. Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC ended a streak of three defeats in a row when they beat Real Salt Lake at home.

How to watch FC Dallas vs LAFC in the US and Canada

The game between FC Dallas and LAFC will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: My13 KCOP, KMPX 29, ESPN+, Estrella TV, KTXA Dallas, fcdallas.com, ESPNLA 710 AM. In Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

FC Dallas vs LAFC: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already made their prediction for this game. BETMGM sees the visitors as favorites, as LAFC have 2.30 odds, while FC Dallas have 2.85 and a tie would result in a 3.50 payout.

BETMGM FC Dallas 2.85 Tie 3.50 LAFC 2.30

