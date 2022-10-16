FC Dallas will face Minnesota United for the 2022 MLS round of 16. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US

FC Dallas will receive Minnesota United for the 2022 MLS round of 16. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the last of the MLS Round of 16 games. In other words, with this game the last qualified to the quarterfinals of this 2022 season will be defined, where Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia are already waiting, who already qualified for having been leaders in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively.

This will undoubtedly be one of the most even duels of the round of 16, since both teams added practically the same number of points. FC Dallas have the advantage of playing at home, and when it comes to two rivals so close, any small advantage could be decisive. Although of course, Minnesota United are ready to go strong in Dallas.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Match Information

Date: Monday, October 17, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total there have been 14 clashes between these two rivals, among which neither of them have been able to prevail over the other. There have only been 2 draws, and among the remaining 12 there were 6 wins for each of the rivals.

The last time they played against each other was on September 3, 2022 for Matchday 29 of the current edition of the MLS. On that occasion, FC Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 as visitors with goals from M. Boxall, Velasco and Ferreira.

How to watch or live stream FC Dallas vs Minnesota United in the US

FC Dallas and Minnesota United will play for the 2022 MLS round of 16 this Monday, October 17 at 9:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: FC Dallas are the favorite with 1.88 odds, while Minnesota United have 3.80. A tie would finish in a 3.60 payout.

BetMGM FC Dallas 1.88 Tie 3.60 Minnesota United 3.80

*Odds via BetMGM