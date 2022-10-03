Gonzalo Higuain has been one of the most prominent Argentinian soccer players lately. In this article you will find all the information about his age, salary, wife, career and social media.

An era has ended. Gonzalo Higuain announced he won't be playing after the 2022 MLS season as he is retiring after playing soccer for 17 years. Here are all the details about the age, salary, wife, career and social media of the Argentinian striker.

Gonzalo Higuain's career will be remembered forever as he managed to be one of the best strikers during his path in Europe. Several teams were interested in his services, but it was during his time in Real Madrid when he really shined.

But everything comes to an end. After 17 years, Gonzalo Higuain has decided to retire from soccer. Everyone will remember him and the fans from his former clubs will be thankful for everything he did there.

How old is Gonzalo Higuain?

Born in December 10, 1987, in Brest, France, Gonzalo Higuain is currently 34 years old. He was born, as said before, in France, but decided to acquire the Argentinian nationality thanks to his father, Jorge Higuain.

Who is Gonzalo Higuain's couple?

Gonzalo Higuain's couple is Lara Wechsler, an Argentinian model. They met in Italy after she moved early to Europe. When the striker was playing for Napoli, they both started the relationship and now they have a daughter called Alma.

Which is Gonzalo Higuain's salary nowadays?

Gonzalo Higuain is one of the highest paid soccer players in the MLS. He earns $5.8 million with Inter Miami, so his retirement will help the team to acquire a huge space in the salary cap.

For which teams has Gonzalo Higuain played for?

During the 17 years of his career, Gonzalo Higuain has played for seven teams; five in Europe, one in South America and the last one in North America.

River Plate (2005 – 2007)

Real Madrid (2007 – 2013)

Napoli (2013 – 2016)

Juventus (2016 – 2020)

AC Milan (2018 – 2019)

Chelsea (2019)

Inter Miami (2020 – )

Is Gonzalo Higuain active in social media?

Gonzalo Higuain only has a Twitter account, but he is not very active. His last tweet was in 2019 when he signed for Chelsea, but there are no other posts since then. He has 6.4 million followers in it.