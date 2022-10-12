The 2022 MLS Playoffs will start on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Here, check out everything you need to know about MLS 2022 postseason: schedule, bracket, results and how to watch it in the US.

The 2022 Major League Soccer Regular Season has wrapped up and now it’s time for the 2022 MLS Playoffs to start. The best seven teams of both the Eastern and the Western Conferences will play the final phase to decide which two teams will play for the MLS Cup. The defending champions, New York City FC, qualified as the 3rd seeded in the East, so this tournament could have a back-to-back league champion. If you are in the US, you can watch the entire playoffs series on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The 2022 Major League Soccer potseason will take place from Saturday, October 15 to Saturday, November 5, 2022. All of the MLS Playoffs matchups are a one-legged game played at the highest-ranked team's home stadium. This rule includes the 2022 MLS Cup Finals game.

Up to date, there are still 14 teams in contention for the title. These matchups will be taking place in the last three weeks of October. Here, check out the road to the Major League Soccer championship, the bracket, dates, and how to watch or live stream free each game in the US.

2022 MLS Playoffs: Teams

For the 2022 Major League Soccer Playoffs, Philadelphia Union, as the top seeded in the Eastern Conference, and Los Angeles FC as the top seeded in the Western Conference qualified directly for the Conference Semifinals round.

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls, FC Cincinnati, CF Montreal, Orlando City, New York City FC, and Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference, and Los Angeles Galaxy, Nashville SC, Austin FC, Real Salt Lake, FC Dallas, and Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference will have to earn their spots to play in the next round.

2022 MLS Playoffs: Schedule, results and How to watch in the US

The 2022 Major League Soccer Playoffs will be available to watch on four major U.S. broadcast outlets including Univision networks TUDN and UniMas, ESPN Deportes, ABC and Fox Deportes. To stream live free each game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

2022 Conference First Round Playoffs (Next Games)

Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs (Next Games)

Matchup Date Time (ET) Result New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Saturday, October 15 12:00 PM CF Montreal vs Orlando City Sunday, October 16 8:00 PM New York City FC vs Inter Miami CF Monday, October 17 7:00 PM

Western Conference First Round Playoffs (Next Games)

Matchup Date Time (ET) Result Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC Saturday, October 15 12:00 PM Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Sunday, October 16 2:00 PM FC Dallas vs Minnesota United FC Monday, October 17 8:30 PM

2022 MLS Playoffs: Conference Sefiminals

Eastern Conference Semifinals Playoffs (TBD)

Matchup Date Time (ET) Result Philadelphia Union vs TBD Friday, October 21 8:00 PM TBD vs TBD Sunday, October 23 1:00 PM

Western Conference Semifinals Playoffs (TBD)

Matchup Date Time (ET) Result Los Angeles FC vs TBD Friday, October 21 10:00 PM TBD vs TBD Sunday, October 23 8:00 PM

2022 MLS Playoffs: Conference Finals (TBD)

Eastern Conference Finals Playoffs (TBD)

Matchup Date Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD Sunday, October 30 2:00 PM

Western Conference Finals Playoffs (TBD)

Matchup Date Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD Sunday, October 30 7:00 PM

2022 MLS Playoffs: MLS Cup Finals (TBD)

The 2022 MLS Cup Finals game will be played on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Matchup Date Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD Saturday, November 5 3:00 PM

S2022 MLS Playoffs: Bracket