Federico Valverde's recent brilliance has led some to call him Real Madrid's most valuable player. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the La Liga champions.

Federico Valverde's present form would make him a strong candidate for the role of Real Madrid's most valuable player. The central midfielder's performance this year has been nothing short of spectacular, and he has pushed his game to a new level that not even his most ardent supporters could have predicted.

Although Valverde has quickly become a fan favorite for the La Liga winners, he was previously relatively unknown. After beginning his professional career as a youngster with Peñarol in his homeland, he quickly rose through the ranks. The Uruguayan was courted by big clubs after moving up to the first team.

He joined Real Madrid in 2016 and immediately found himself in the youth team. Even at that point, he was a bargain for Madrid at just €5 million. Soon after returning from his loan at Deportivo La Coruña, Fede was called up to the main Los Blancos squad and played his first game for them in the UEFA Champions League in October 2018 against Viktoria Plzen.

Federico Valverde's contract with Real Madrid

Last summer, several top clubs reportedly came knocking on the door for Fede Valverde. The Whites, however, see Valverde as an 'irreplaceable player' and rejected all bids since they anticipate him to play a significant role in the club's future. In reality, Real Madrid extended his contract last year, keeping him in the Spanish capital until at least 2027, and increasing his buyout clause to €1 billion should he be released prior.

How much does Federico Valverde make a week?

The previous deal was supposed to keep Valverde at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2025, but Real Madrid extended his contract by two years and handed him a pay bump to keep him around.

According to Capology, Federico Valverde's current annual salary is €4 million net (€8.3 million gross). Taking this account, the Uruguyan player would earn about €640,000 per month or €160,000 a week. That would make it nearly €32,000 a day, or around €4,000 per hour, or €65 per minute.