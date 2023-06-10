Fenerbahce and Istanbul BB will face each other this Sunday, June 11 in what will be the 2022/2023 Turkish Cup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It’s the grand final of the 2022/2023 Turkish Cup and the teams are preparing for what will be a tough and intense game. With the Turkish Super League already defined, and with Galatasaray as the champions, it is a unique opportunity for these two teams to end the season by winning a title.

Above all, it is a great opportunity for Istanbul BB, who despite having had a good performance, failed to be among the top three, so they did not qualify for an international cup. Fenerbahce finished in second place in the Turkish Super League, a bit behind Galatasaray (8 points). It will be a perfect opportunity to get revenge for what happened in the league.

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul BB: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Canada: 1:45 PM

Portugal: 6:45 PM

Poland: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 7:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM (ET)

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul BB: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Turkey: atv