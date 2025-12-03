NBA announces strong fine on 76ers for controversial situation involving Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers, despite showcasing exceptional performance during the NBA regular season, have encountered a significant setback. The team is facing a hefty fine due to an incident involving Joel Embiid‘s injury status before its matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an announcement made on X, the NBA disclosed, “The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $100,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The 76ers failed to accurately disclose the game availability status of Joel Embiid prior to their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 30.”

With the announcement of the fine, the NBA clarified the situation that transpired before the game against the Hawks, were Joel Embiid’s injury status changed unexpectedly, ultimately leading to his participation in the clash with Atlanta.

Advertisement

“Embiid was listed as ‘Out’ in Philadelphia’s initial injury report and subsequently played in the game. The fine accounts for the 76ers’ previous history of infractions concerning injury reporting rules,” the NBA stated in their announcement regarding the penalty imposed on the Sixers.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Embiid’s impact on the game against the Hawks

Although Embiid did not make a significant impact as the Sixers fell to the Hawks, his presence on the court is invaluable to the team, serving as a natural leader for his teammates.

see also Philadelphia 76ers poised for major roster boost following impressive season start

During 30 minutes of play, he scored 18 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and provided 2 assists. Additionally, he contributed 1 steal and 1 block. While his performance wasn’t game-changing for the Sixers, they maintain a positive record of 11-9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this context, the Sixers lean on the leadership of other key players such as Tyrese Maxey, who has emerged as a roster standout, especially after Paul George’s recent return from injury and Embiid’s inconsistent performance this regular season.