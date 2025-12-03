The Cleveland Browns and Kevin Stefanski seem to have just sparked another controversy with only five games left in the 2025 season. Although Shedeur Sanders remains the team’s starting quarterback, the head coach surprisingly announced that Deshaun Watson has been cleared to practice and is officially back.

This has sparked rumors that, given the poor performances of Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, owner Jimmy Haslam wants to make one last attempt to look what Watson has to offer.

This was Stefanski’s response when asked if it is the organization’s desire to see Watson on the field if possible. “Yeah, that’s really not my focus. It’s not his focus right this minute. His focus is putting a helmet on against for the first time, shoulder pads, throwing the football. That’s where the focus is.”

Will the Browns trade Deshaun Watson?

The Browns still haven’t decided whether they will trade Deshaun Watson, since their situation at the quarterback position is very unstable with two rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, at the top of the depth chart.

However, no one expected Watson’s return to practice, so Mary Kay Cabot asked Stefanski directly if this was an attempt by the team’s ownership to salvage that controversial trade with the Texans. The head coach completely avoided the topic.

“Yeah, that’s not my focus. Really I’m just excited for him to be able to go back out there on the field. I think for any player when you’re rehabbing, the next step getting out there on the practice field is a big step. He’s been working so hard rehabbing. So, finally to get out there on the practice field with his teammates, I think is really great for him. I’m excited for him. His focus and my focus is obviously getting him back to playing football and practicing football, which he hasn’t done in over a year. It’s a good next step for him, but our focus obviously continues to remain on the Tennessee Titans. Big game.”