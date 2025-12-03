NHL News: Mike Sullivan sends J.T. Miller, NY Rangers bold message after comeback win against Stars

Mike Sullivan, J.T. Miller, and the New York Rangers made a statement in the NHL. Taking down the Dallas Stars by a score of 3-2 in overtime, the Broadway Blueshirts got back in the win column. Moreover, the Rangers put on a strong performance in front of their home fans at Madison Square Garden — a lingering issue all season long.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Rangers found a way. Facing off against Dallas was never going to be easy, and New York knew it had to deliver its best effort. That it did, and the Blueshirts walked away with their third home win of the NHL season because of it.

After the game, Sullivan issued a sincere message for Miller and the rest of the locker room to hear. “I really liked the response after we got scored against,” Sullivan said, via NHL.com. “We didn’t sink.

“You get the feeling behind the bench. You can tell when those types of moments affect a team either in a negative way or the opposite. You can feel it on the bench and the feeling I got tonight was that the response was the right one, to answer, just drop the puck and play and let’s keep going at these guys, try to dig in here and find a way to get that tying goal. I give the players a lot of credit.”

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan

Rangers have found a rhythym

With the win against the Stars, Sullivan’s Rangers confirmed what many around the NHL were starting to realize: New York is finding its footing. It took a while, but it seems the Blueshirts are now truly buying in.

The Rangers have won four of their last five games in the 2025-26 NHL season. Moreover, they took down some perennial contenders in the league, both on the road and at home during this stretch. Now, New York must keep it going as they gear up to face the Ottawa Senators in Canada’s capital.

Will Cuylle speaks on team’s resilience

The Rangers are only 28 games into the season, yet they have been put through the wringer already. Whether Sullivan and his staff expected this year to be as challenging as it’s been or not, they knew it wouldn’t be an easy ride. The team has gone through its growing pains, and is finally seeing some fruits grow out of it. On that note, forward Will Cuylle voiced an honest comment on the team effort required to beat the Stars.

J.T. Miller at Madison Square Garden on November 04, 2025 in New York City.

“After a poor performance on Saturday [against the Lightning], I think it shows some resilience in here,” Cuylle stated after the game, via The New York Post’s Mollie Walker on X. “Just bouncing back and being able to reset. Being proud of the way we play in front of our fans is really important to all of us. I’m glad we could put out a good effort today and get the win.”

Though they have more games played under their belt, the Rangers are now one point behind the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. After last season’s disappointing results, making the Stanley Cup Playoffs is an absolute must for the Broadway Blueshirts.