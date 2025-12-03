USMNT confirms date and venue for friendly vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal before 2026 World Cup

The USMNT will have a tough test before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now, the Stars and Stripes have confirmed the date and venue in which they will face Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

Next year, the United States, alongside Mexico and Canada, will host the FIFA World Cup. It is the first time that three countries host the tournament together, and they surely want to prove they can be more than just hosts.

For that reason, the USMNT want to face top contenders to test themselves. Now, they have selected Portugal as a rival in a friendly match that will push the Stars and Stripes to their limits.

When and where will the USMNT face Portugal?

The USMNT confirmed that Portugal will be one of their first rivals for a friendly match in 2026. The Stars and Stripes will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad on March 31, 2026.

Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, will host the duel. The home of the Atlanta Falcons is one of the 11 stadiums in the United States selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

USMNT’s confirmed friendly matches in 2026

Besides Portugal, the USMNT also confirmed a friendly match against Belgium on March 28, also at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Two back-to-back matches that will be very demanding for the United States.

The federation also confirmed that there is a match scheduled for May 31, with the rival still to be determined. Then, on June 6, five days before the start of the World Cup, the USMNT will face Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

