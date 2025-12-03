Kyle Schwarber reportedly eyes potential homecoming with Reds amid Phillies free agency interest

The offseason continues to heat up for free-agent slugger Kyle Schwarber, who may be considering a return to his home state. According toKen Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Cincinnati Reds are “serious” about signing the 32-year-old designated hitter, and Schwarber himself is reportedly “interested in a possible homecoming.” Born in Middletown, Ohio, just a short drive from Cincinnati, the move could bring him closer to family and fans.

While the prospect of playing for the Reds is appealing, financial realities could complicate matters. Rosenthal noted that the Philadelphia Phillies, where Schwarber spent the past four seasons, are expected to make a competitive offer to retain him.

If Schwarber chooses Cincinnati, it likely won’t be due to money alone; other factors—team culture, opportunity, and the chance to play under manager Terry Francona—would have to play a significant role.

Schwarber, who hit a career-high 56 home runs last season, is likely eyeing one last major contract before turning 33 on March 5. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall has indicated that the team’s payroll will remain roughly the same as in 2025, leaving about $20 million to spend.

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Phillies flies out against the Dodgers. Hunter Martin/Getty Images

“A five-year, $145 million deal is projected for Schwarber, so the numbers would have to be worked out creatively if he were to sign in Cincinnati,” notes The Athletic’s Tim Britton.

Reds’ appeal vs. financial reality

Despite the hurdles, the Reds offer intriguing opportunities. The team improved from 77 to 83 wins last season, marking the first season under Francona. Most of their key rotation pieces, with the exception of Brady Singer, are under club control beyond 2026.

Adding Schwarber to that mix as the designated hitter could provide a massive boost. Over the past four seasons, only Aaron Judge has more home runs than Schwarber, who is tied with Shohei Ohtani at 187. The combination of young talent and Schwarber’s power presents a tantalizing upside for the Reds’ lineup.

Can sentiment overcome free agency realities?

For Schwarber, the decision is far from simple. While a return to Ohio has undeniable personal appeal, free agency is rarely sentimental. Money often carries the day, and the Reds may face challenges assembling a competitive financial package. The possibility of big-market suitors such as the New York Mets or Boston Red Sox entering the mix further complicates the picture.

