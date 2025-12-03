What happens if Flamengo win, tie or lose vs Ceara today on 2025 Brasileirao Matchday 37?

Flamengo are hosting Ceara at the Maracana Stadium on Brasileirao Matchday 37, where the home team has a major opportunity to secure the eighth league title in their history.

The squad managed by Filipe Luis arrives at this decisive contest in great form, having just been crowned champions of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Palmeiras 1-0 to claim the fourth continental title in club history.

The Rio de Janeiro team can continue its celebrations tonight, as it is extremely close to clinching the Brasileirao title. The club currently sits first with 75 points and is followed by Palmeiras, who have 70 points with only two matches remaining.

What happens if Flamengo beat Ceara?

If Flamengo defeat Ceara tonight at the Maracana, they will be crowned Brasileirao champions, even with one matchday remaining in the season. It will be Flamengo’s eight title in their history.

Flamengo celebrate their Copa Libertadores title. (Getty Images)

What happens if Flamengo and Ceara tie?

If Flamengo draw against Ceara tonight, they could still secure the title if Palmeiras do not defeat Atletico Mineiro in their concurrent match, which will be played at the same time.

What happens if Flamengo lose to Ceara?

If Ceara manage to pull off the upset and defeat Flamengo on the road, Filipe Luis’ team will still retain a chance to be crowned champions if Palmeiras do not secure a victory in their visit to Atletico Mineiro.

