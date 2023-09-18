Barcelona vs Antwerp: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Barcelona will receive Antwerp this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Barcelona’s start to the season has been quite intriguing. While they may not be leading La Liga, they have accumulated 13 points out of a possible 15, which is undoubtedly a commendable achievement. What’s more significant is the noticeable improvement in their performance compared to last season.

This transformation was particularly evident in their match against Betis, where they secured a resounding 5-0 victory. Now, they are eager to replicate their domestic success in the Champions League. Their opponents will be Antwerp, a Belgian team that, while not considered one of the favorites to advance, is determined to spring a surprise in the group stage.

Barcelona vs Antwerp: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 20)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 20)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 20)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 20)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Antwerp: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3

Belgium: Club RTL, Proximus Pickx, VTM 2, RTL Play

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD

India: SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 4

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 3

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, ViX, TUDN App, Univision.