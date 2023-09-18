Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Shakhtar Donetsk will host Porto this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto online in the US on Paramount +]

The commencement of the Champions League, the planet’s most prestigious club tournament, is finally upon us. In this competition, each match carries tremendous significance, and an unfavorable result could potentially impact a team’s performance throughout the remainder of the group stage.

For this reason, both teams are eager to kick off in the best possible manner. Porto, alongside Barcelona, are considered one of the leading contenders to progress to the round of 16, and they are determined to assert their favoritism. On the other hand, Shakhtar Donetsk are confident in their ability to secure a place in the round of 16, and winning this game is of paramount importance for them to achieve that goal.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 20)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 20)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 20)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 20)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 4

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: SonyLIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 7, discovery+ App, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 257

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6

Sweden: TV4 Motor, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 7, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+, ViX.