Shakhtar Donetsk will host Porto this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto online in the US on Paramount +]
The commencement of the Champions League, the planet’s most prestigious club tournament, is finally upon us. In this competition, each match carries tremendous significance, and an unfavorable result could potentially impact a team’s performance throughout the remainder of the group stage.
For this reason, both teams are eager to kick off in the best possible manner. Porto, alongside Barcelona, are considered one of the leading contenders to progress to the round of 16, and they are determined to assert their favoritism. On the other hand, Shakhtar Donetsk are confident in their ability to secure a place in the round of 16, and winning this game is of paramount importance for them to achieve that goal.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 20)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 20)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 20)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 20)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 20)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 4
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: SonyLIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 7, discovery+ App, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 257
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6
Sweden: TV4 Motor, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 7, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+, ViX.