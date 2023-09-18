Lazio vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Atletico Madrid will visit Lazio this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This will be a clash between two teams seeking to make an impact in the 2023/2024 edition of the Champions League. On one side, we have Atletico Madrid, a historically renowned team in the competition, known for their combative style and resilience.

However, last year, they couldn’t even secure a place in the Europa League, and their performance in La Liga this season has been less than stellar. Nonetheless, as is often the case, the Champions League presents a different challenge altogether. They will be facing Lazio, who have also struggled with a subpar start in Serie A and are aiming for a better showing in the UCL.

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 20)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 20)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 20)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 20)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 5

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 6, discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App

Italy: Canale 5, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 5, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5 Live

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX