Atletico Madrid will visit Lazio this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Lazio vs Atletico Madrid online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be a clash between two teams seeking to make an impact in the 2023/2024 edition of the Champions League. On one side, we have Atletico Madrid, a historically renowned team in the competition, known for their combative style and resilience.
However, last year, they couldn’t even secure a place in the Europa League, and their performance in La Liga this season has been less than stellar. Nonetheless, as is often the case, the Champions League presents a different challenge altogether. They will be facing Lazio, who have also struggled with a subpar start in Serie A and are aiming for a better showing in the UCL.
Lazio vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 20)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 20)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 20)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 20)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 20)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Lazio vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 5
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 6, discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App
Italy: Canale 5, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 5, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5 Live
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX